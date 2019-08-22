Exchange Capital Management Decreased Its Veeva Systems (VEEV) Position by $1.71 Million; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Market Value Declined While Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $159.65. About 496,571 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 12,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 42,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 2.18M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Competitive Fare Environment Pressuring Passenger Revenue Yields; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR TO SHARE DETAILS ON SLOT USE IN `COMING WEEKS’; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 1Q Fuel Costs About $2.10/Gallon; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: FIRST HALF HEADWINDS SHOULD `DISSIPATE QUICKLY’; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Fell 0.3%; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS AHEAD OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 303,836 were reported by Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp. Stoneridge Investment Prns Lc holds 10,044 shares. Hendley has 24,180 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 35,974 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bokf Na reported 22,356 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.09% or 32,970 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 9,100 shares. 1,000 were reported by Colrain Capital Ltd. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Parkside Bank Trust reported 1,596 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 52,379 shares. Hamel Incorporated invested in 1.16% or 49,950 shares. Lazard Asset Lc stated it has 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.79 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

