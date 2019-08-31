Exchange Capital Management Cut Visa (V) Stake by $3.00 Million as Stock Rose; Salem Capital Management Trimmed Procter & Gamble (PG) Position as Share Value Rose

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 19,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 29,864 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, down from 49,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc analyzed 42,575 shares as the company's stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16B for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

