Exchange Capital Management Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Polymet Mining Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shorts Increased By 2.31%

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 77.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 6,805 shares with $402,000 value, down from 30,295 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $237.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 7.75M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD

Polymet Mining Corporation Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) had an increase of 2.31% in short interest. PLM’s SI was 1.83M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.31% from 1.79M shares previously. With 270,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Polymet Mining Corporation Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)’s short sellers to cover PLM’s short positions. The SI to Polymet Mining Corporation Ordinary Shares (canada’s float is 0.83%. It closed at $0.405 lastly. It is up 39.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PLM News: 11/05/2018 – PolyMet Reports Results for Period Ended March 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – GLENCORE – UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH POLYMET MINING CORP. AND POLY MET MINING; 26/03/2018 – POLYMET MINING CORP – SECURES COMMITMENT FOR ADDITIONAL $80 MLN IN DEBENTURES; 10/05/2018 – POLYMET MINING CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 28/03/2018 – Polymet Mining Loss for Eleven Mos Ended Dec 31 Was 3c/Share; 26/03/2018 – POLYMET MINING – CO’S UNIT NEGOTIATED 12-MONTH PAYMENT EXTENSION & REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATES ON ABOUT $152 MLN OF DEBT OWED TO GLENCORE AG; 04/04/2018 – GLENCORE PLC-HAVE HELD DISCUSSIONS, MAY CONTINUE TO HOLD DISCUSSIONS, WITH POLYMET MINING CORP REGARDING EQUITY, DEBT FINANCING REQUIREMENTS; 28/03/2018 – Glencore Restructures Loans to PolyMet and Acquires Common Share Purchase Warrants; 27/03/2018 – PolyMet Reaffirms Economic and Technical Viability Of NorthMet Project; 28/03/2018 – GLENCORE RESTRUCTURES LOANS TO POLYMET & BUYS COMMON SHARE BUY

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. The company has market cap of $407.04 million. The Company’s primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased Fidelity(R) Msci Health Care Etf (FHLC) stake by 19,871 shares to 82,226 valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Materials Etf (VAW) stake by 4,105 shares and now owns 13,646 shares. Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.