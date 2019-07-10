Exchange Capital Management Cut Its Visa (V) Position by $3.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Klingenstein Fields & Co Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $1.93 Million; Share Price Rose

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 19,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,864 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, down from 49,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $179.21. About 3.36M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 15,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, up from 106,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $125.28. About 3.06 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 229,621 shares to 232,612 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,870 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,750 shares to 78,238 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Dynamic Ccy Hdgd Intl Eq Etf.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $2.98B for 33.69 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.