Exchange Capital Management Cut Holding in Veeva Systems (VEEV) as Share Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $2.23 Million as Stock Price Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 14.90M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $168.78. About 960,917 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96 million for 111.04 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Materials Etf (VAW) by 4,105 shares to 13,646 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 14,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).