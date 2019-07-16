Exchange Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Kla (KLAC); Annex Advisory Services Has Raised Its At&T (T) Holding by $320,788

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.15 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 32.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,865 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 25,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $122.5. About 810,701 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,362 shares to 36,510 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 60,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,637 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Investment Mgmt Company Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,290 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 64,023 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Concorde Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.54% or 26,336 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Old Commercial Bank In holds 114,730 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Longer Invests holds 62,955 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has 139,646 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Limited Com invested in 13,508 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Thornburg Mngmt Inc holds 1.21% or 3.99 million shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.62% or 345,562 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 602,095 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Com reported 21.07 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0.09% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 19.78M shares. Whittier Trust reported 445 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership reported 3,879 shares. Wright Inc accumulated 2,336 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated stated it has 3,086 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0.33% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 608,053 shares. 216 are held by Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Com. Citizens And Northern invested 0.52% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Mufg Americas holds 0% or 57 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 90,647 shares. Bridges Investment invested in 5,689 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Ntwk Limited has invested 0.04% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 3,033 are owned by Jefferies Group Lc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 10,141 shares. New York-based Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares to 130,985 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,805 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

