Exchange Capital Management Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $489,340 as Stock Price Declined; Steinberg Asset Management Position In Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Was Has Raised

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 11,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 61,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 50,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 11.09M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 94,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 48,746 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

More important recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance”, Fool.com published: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T stated it has 970,460 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corp accumulated 794,999 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Family Cap Trust Communication has 7,200 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corporation invested in 311,107 shares. Sandler Capital has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mai Mgmt invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stearns Fincl Svcs Group owns 26,856 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 35.95 million shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt reported 58,335 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 16,004 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. 297,769 are held by Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne. Amica Mutual Insurance Com owns 0.91% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 165,363 shares. Orleans Mgmt La has invested 2.63% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Punch & Assocs Inv Mngmt invested in 16,699 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 167,127 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $371.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,408 shares to 4,551 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 16,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,263 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).