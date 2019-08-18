Exchange Capital Management Boosted Its Compass Minerals International (CMP) Position; Watts Water Technologies Class A (WTS) SI Increased By 7.26%

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) stake by 113.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exchange Capital Management Inc acquired 16,257 shares as Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)’s stock rose 0.69%. The Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 30,588 shares with $1.66M value, up from 14,331 last quarter. Compass Minerals International Inc now has $1.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 179,925 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018

Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A (NYSE:WTS) had an increase of 7.26% in short interest. WTS’s SI was 735,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.26% from 685,600 shares previously. With 144,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A (NYSE:WTS)’s short sellers to cover WTS’s short positions. The SI to Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A’s float is 2.7%. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93.4. About 111,844 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,334 were reported by Trexquant Investment L P. Advsrs Asset Management Inc reported 0.36% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,512 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 7,949 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 0.01% or 334,370 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated owns 1.08 million shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. 1.77M were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Kistler stated it has 489 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 85,684 shares. Cardinal Cap reported 0.15% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Raymond James Fincl Service Inc has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) CEO Kevin Crutchfield on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Long, cold winter warms the coffers of OP-based Compass Minerals – Kansas City Business Journal” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Standen James D.. $53,510 worth of stock was bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10. $16,458 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by GRANT RICHARD S. Fischer Valdemar L also bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by WALKER LORI A.

More notable recent Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Watts Water Technologies declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) CEO Bob Pagano on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Stock Gained 49% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and sells products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. It has a 24.39 P/E ratio. The firm also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial high-efficiency boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Watts Water Technologies, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Victory Capital Management reported 1.03M shares. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 9,020 shares. 65,875 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Shell Asset Management holds 8,563 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 381,824 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs has invested 0.02% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Moreover, Cornerstone Incorporated has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 13 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 200 shares. Wilen Inv Mgmt reported 35,407 shares stake. Hexavest has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 1,751 shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 493,300 shares in its portfolio.