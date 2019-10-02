Exchange Capital Management Boosted Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stake By $919,908; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 110 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 90 decreased and sold positions in Brandywine Realty Trust. The investment managers in our database reported: 164.52 million shares, down from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Brandywine Realty Trust in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 67 Increased: 76 New Position: 34.

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased Emerson Electric Co (EMR) stake by 31.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Exchange Capital Management Inc acquired 13,938 shares as Emerson Electric Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 57,768 shares with $3.85 million value, up from 43,830 last quarter. Emerson Electric Co now has $39.59B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 124,189 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 6 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $6400 lowest target. $72.83’s average target is 13.16% above currents $64.36 stock price. Emerson Electric had 11 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 8. Citigroup maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 30. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, September 30 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 50,730 shares. Peoples Service Corporation has 0.82% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Prelude Cap Management Lc invested in 2,149 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,857 shares. Jefferies Gru Llc stated it has 887 shares. First Savings Bank Of Newtown reported 22,021 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corp stated it has 168,921 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 6,768 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust accumulated 54,838 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested in 91,925 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Neuberger Berman Limited Com reported 248,347 shares. Dt Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 86,033 were reported by 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp has 144,687 shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 295 shares to 6,321 valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) stake by 43,076 shares and now owns 5,151 shares. Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV) was reduced too.

Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 7.79% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust for 1.49 million shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 724,900 shares or 7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 4.17% invested in the company for 1.77 million shares. The Illinois-based Security Capital Research & Management Inc has invested 3.37% in the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc, a Vermont-based fund reported 258,902 shares.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 29.29 P/E ratio. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties.

The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 1.27M shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has declined 8.27% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.42M for 10.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.