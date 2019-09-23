Exchange Capital Management Boosted Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Holding by $919,908; Shares Declined; Bloom Tree Partners Has Lifted Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $15.67 Million as Stock Value Rose

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 31.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 13,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 57,768 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 43,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 4.13 million shares traded or 38.21% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 84.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 55,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 121,283 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.23 million, up from 65,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.20 million shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261

