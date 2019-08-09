Excalibur Management Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Share Value Declined While Passport Capital Has Upped Position by $24.75 Million

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 39,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 6.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Buy EA on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ is less of a risk for game maker: JP Morgan; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Fed Shouldn’t Focus on Dollar (Video); 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Glassman Says Markets Are Scared From Trade Wars of the Past (Video); 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 22/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. COMPOSITE PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.6 LAST MONTH

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 1.58M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.90B for 11.34 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co holds 1.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13.99 million shares. Green Square Capital holds 61,460 shares or 4.03% of its portfolio. Davidson Invest Advsrs has invested 3.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cwh Management Inc holds 54,011 shares. Girard Ltd holds 83,477 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management reported 2.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horseman Management Limited holds 0.83% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,700 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability accumulated 0.9% or 121,448 shares. Bath Savings Co owns 5,732 shares. Plancorp Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cypress Capital stated it has 80,762 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,983 shares. Holt Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Partners Lp accumulated 2,803 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 18,520 are held by Natl Invest Services Inc Wi.