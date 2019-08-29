Excalibur Management Stake in Verizon (VZ) Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Vident Investment Advisory Lowered Its Stake in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) as Share Price Rose

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 8,407 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 11,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $126.76. About 549,390 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 6.98 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Duncker Streett & has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 150 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,616 shares. Westwood Group Inc reported 12,917 shares stake. Fmr Limited Company holds 0% or 79,716 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 7,574 shares. Security National Trust Communications stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 35,164 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 289,872 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. Amer National Registered Advisor reported 3,735 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 61,896 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 4,383 shares. Btr Cap Management Inc accumulated 2.72% or 135,939 shares. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.61% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 3,518 shares to 26,286 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 3,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,500 were accumulated by Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.24% or 52,409 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.16% or 31,828 shares. Kings Point Management has invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.86 million shares. Horan Ltd Liability has 2.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 64,923 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Com holds 75,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Frontier Investment, a Texas-based fund reported 488,340 shares. Cap Advisors Ok, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 72,041 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 127,088 shares. Thomasville Bancshares accumulated 91,535 shares or 1% of the stock. Euclidean Techs Management Ltd Liability owns 28,400 shares. Chilton Capital Lc holds 11,034 shares. Jackson Wealth Lc invested in 43,323 shares. Cornerstone Cap holds 4.32% or 441,883 shares in its portfolio.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P & G (NYSE:PG) by 4,040 shares to 32,581 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.