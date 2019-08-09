Excalibur Management Raised Verizon (VZ) Stake by $300,015 as Valuation Declined; Marshall Wace Llp Has Raised Its Position in Regions Financia (RF) by $14.00 Million

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 1.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Regions Financia (RF) by 928.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68M, up from 107,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Regions Financia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 1.75 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 518,797 shares. Pzena Investment Mngmt Lc owns 4.80 million shares. James Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 432,530 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc owns 0.03% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 21,924 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 104,870 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 91,417 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 319,299 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 2.01M shares. Dnb Asset As owns 116,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Greenwood Cap Associates Limited Liability reported 0.09% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Com holds 18,264 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp owns 843,485 shares. Westpac Banking, a Australia-based fund reported 71,513 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconducto (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 783,966 shares to 614 shares, valued at $54,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fgl Holdings by 486,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,790 shares, and cut its stake in Genco Shipping &.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Regions Financial (RF) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Regions Financial Corp. posts $374M profit for Q2 – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regions Financial adjusts to lower rate environment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Higher Wireless Revenues Buoy Verizon (VZ) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mngmt accumulated 157,051 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 6,718 shares. Lincoln National Corp accumulated 51,202 shares. Horizon Svcs Ltd Liability holds 6,039 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank has 0.79% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 90,576 shares. Cna Fincl Corporation holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 58,715 shares. Green Square Cap Llc reported 24,868 shares. Ajo LP reported 2.06% stake. Oberweis Asset Management invested in 3,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hourglass Llc holds 1.11% or 64,479 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd owns 177,049 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. 139,062 are held by Cadinha & Communications Limited Liability Co. Forbes J M Llp invested in 176,521 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Patten & Patten Tn invested 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 53,900 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Co.