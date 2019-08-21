Excalibur Management Raised Position in Verizon (VZ) by $300,015; Fiduciary Trust Company Upped Its Robert Half Intl (RHI) Holding by $1.28 Million

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 3.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 19,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 26,238 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 6,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 370,700 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Robert Half (RHI) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the offing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Robert Half Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Robert Half Fell on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,396 shares to 97,829 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,916 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 281,819 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 724,155 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Communication holds 0.02% or 15,595 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Twin Capital Mngmt holds 0.35% or 107,930 shares. Psagot Investment House invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Ifrah Fincl Svcs Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 3,070 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,713 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Northern Trust invested in 2.22M shares. United Finance Advisers Lc holds 0% or 4,660 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 32,079 shares. Pnc Financial Serv stated it has 55,457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Partners reported 3.76M shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.