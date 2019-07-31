Excalibur Management Lowered P & G (PG) Stake; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Shorts Raised By 15.24%

Excalibur Management Corp decreased P & G (PG) stake by 11.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Excalibur Management Corp sold 4,040 shares as P & G (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Excalibur Management Corp holds 32,581 shares with $3.39 million value, down from 36,621 last quarter. P & G now has $296.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 8.15M shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) had an increase of 15.24% in short interest. ICE’s SI was 5.20 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.24% from 4.51M shares previously. With 3.75M avg volume, 1 days are for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)’s short sellers to cover ICE’s short positions. The SI to Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s float is 4.57%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 1.39 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches Further Marine Fuel Contracts in Advance of IMO 2020 – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Blue Trading Systems Expands Connectivity to Include the ICE Futures Markets – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq cut to sell, Intercontinental Exchange to neutral – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 1,886 shares. Crescent Park Mgmt Lp stated it has 341,864 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 2.36M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership accumulated 995,732 shares. First Amer Savings Bank reported 55,882 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 604,243 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc accumulated 35 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,138 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Inc Lc has invested 0.67% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Geode Mgmt Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Baystate Wealth Management accumulated 761 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington Bancorporation holds 3,232 shares. Eminence Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.96M shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Co has 8,437 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform”.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $49.61 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 25.2 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.72% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.41 million shares. Wesbanco Bancshares, a West Virginia-based fund reported 303,759 shares. Howard Mngmt owns 15,334 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 315,400 were reported by Berkshire Hathaway. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii reported 103,851 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. 55,304 are held by Beacon Gru. Moreno Evelyn V has 69,611 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Baltimore reported 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 0.28% or 295,655 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.21% or 14,021 shares. Blume Mngmt holds 1,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Com invested in 4,865 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Albion Gp Ut invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 427 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,293 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. $428,789 worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of stock.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Soars on Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Q4 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of PG in report on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, February 26.