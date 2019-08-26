Excalibur Management Lowered Its P & G (PG) Holding; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Sellers Decreased By 35.96% Their Shorts

Excalibur Management Corp decreased P & G (PG) stake by 11.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Excalibur Management Corp sold 4,040 shares as P & G (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Excalibur Management Corp holds 32,581 shares with $3.39M value, down from 36,621 last quarter. P & G now has $293.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had a decrease of 35.96% in short interest. FITB’s SI was 9.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 35.96% from 14.22M shares previously. With 6.68 million avg volume, 1 days are for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s short sellers to cover FITB’s short positions. The SI to Fifth Third Bancorp’s float is 1.41%. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 8.41M shares traded or 40.22% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 19/03/2018 – Jude Schramm to Lead Fifth Third Bancorp Technology Organization; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks, source says [23:39 BST21 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – MITCH FEIGER TO BECOME CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SAYS MB FINL HOLDERS TO GET $54.20 CONSIDERATION; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF MB FINANCIAL WILL RECEIVE $54.20 OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT INVESTMENT TO GENERATE AN IRR OF APPROXIMATELY 18.5 PERCENT

Among 6 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -1.98% below currents $117.32 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,778 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 5,669 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Ltd Liability Corporation holds 54,312 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited Co reported 1.08 million shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 91,440 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company has 28,592 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 0.28% or 295,655 shares. Evergreen Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The New York-based Strategic Financial Service has invested 0.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.72% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Dt Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 37,107 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 24,051 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 214.67 million shares. Zacks Invest holds 1.99% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 892,671 shares. Clearbridge Limited reported 5.51 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Fifth Third Bancorp shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 45,002 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd stated it has 1,037 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 120,642 shares. 20,240 are owned by Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Mariner Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Bb&T Secs Limited Com has 18,940 shares. Washington Tru State Bank holds 0.08% or 20,228 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Incorporated invested 0.07% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% or 204,378 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 368,049 shares stake. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 330,503 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Lc invested in 0.02% or 902 shares. 1,256 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 66,970 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.04% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 1.77M shares.

