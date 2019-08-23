Excalibur Management Lifted Its Position in Verizon (VZ) as Stock Value Declined; Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Market Value Declined While Sector Gamma As Upped Holding by $1.06 Million

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 379,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, up from 335,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 2.72M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 382,900 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt invested 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cordasco Finance Ntwk holds 16,039 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. 44,316 are owned by Citadel Ltd Liability Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.4% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Biondo Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com has 1.35% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Asset Strategies invested in 1.37% or 98,298 shares. Marietta Invest Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 19,781 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 128,158 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 53,134 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 32.38 million shares. Van Strum & Towne holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 20,636 shares. Savings Bank Of The West holds 75,270 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 43,700 shares to 162,635 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 41,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,228 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gru accumulated 336 shares. 55,027 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Hamilton Lane Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 13,929 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 62,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,000 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.07% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 207,704 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 29,543 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 628,025 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 59,431 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 47,433 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated holds 0% or 3,967 shares in its portfolio. Farallon Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 600,000 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity.