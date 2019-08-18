Excalibur Management Increases Holding in Verizon (VZ); Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Cut Position as Stock Price Declined

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $13.38 during the last trading session, reaching $671.17. About 7,859 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers, a Oregon-based fund reported 88,741 shares. Geode Management Ltd Company owns 57.72M shares. Private Wealth Prtn reported 78,705 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,089 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 14,349 shares. Waverton Mgmt reported 155,350 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Davis R M Incorporated, Maine-based fund reported 30,931 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated reported 0.22% stake. 24,868 are held by Green Square Capital Lc. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Co invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Paw Cap stated it has 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Horizon Invs Lc has invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Delta Asset Limited Company Tn holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 85,072 shares. First Heartland Consultants, Missouri-based fund reported 15,323 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7.26M shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,387 shares to 34,059 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 92 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.44 million activity. 36 shares were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC, worth $32,395.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon, Chevron, And Texas Pacific Land: Titans Of The Permian – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon Kinetics Q1 Commentary April 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2018, Valuewalk.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Trust, Bed Bath & Beyond, PG&E: Wildest Campaigns Of 2019 – ValueWalk” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land to explore C-corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Group Issues Questions To The Trustees Of Texas Pacific Land Trust – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 900 shares. Ameriprise reported 1,842 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 21,585 shares. Synovus Fin owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Glenmede Tru Na has 1,275 shares. 378 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd reported 11,292 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors has invested 0.02% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Beddow Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 9,138 shares. 7,670 were accumulated by Amp Capital Limited. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,194 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il has 886 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 3,270 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt invested in 7,516 shares.