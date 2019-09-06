Excalibur Management Increases Holding in Verizon (VZ); Dermira (DERM) Shareholder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Upped Its Position

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 192.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 72,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The institutional investor held 109,828 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 579,283 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA LABEL UPDATE MARKS MAJOR ADVANCE FOR WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING AGE WITH CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 20/04/2018 – First Manhattan Asset Mgmt Buys New 2.2% Position in Dermira; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2.4% Position in Dermira; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dermira Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DERM)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 7.26 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (Put) (NYSE:SO) by 56,300 shares to 38,500 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (Put) (NYSE:WMT) by 2.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,800 shares, and cut its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,998 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 116,325 are owned by Platinum Investment Management. Acuta Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.1% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 220,349 shares. Fred Alger invested in 2.68M shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 5.58M shares. Blackrock reported 3.21M shares stake. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 109,828 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 119 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Eam Investors invested in 181,513 shares. 2,928 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 800 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.01% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,387 shares to 34,059 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 8,203 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtn, Tennessee-based fund reported 204,076 shares. Ativo Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 15,040 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Com holds 0.33% or 38,585 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment holds 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.65 million shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 16,200 are owned by Notis. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id, Idaho-based fund reported 9,698 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc has 0.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9.98M shares. First United Bank & Trust Tru reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 319.74M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.54% or 4.10 million shares. Beacon Financial Gp reported 113,925 shares. Neumann Mgmt Limited, California-based fund reported 38,375 shares.