Excalibur Management Increased Verizon (VZ) Holding; ZUMTOBEL AG DORNBIRN ORDINARY SHARES AU (ZMTBF) Sellers Increased By 12.61% Their Shorts

Excalibur Management Corp increased Verizon (VZ) stake by 5.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Excalibur Management Corp acquired 5,085 shares as Verizon (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Excalibur Management Corp holds 94,055 shares with $5.56 million value, up from 88,970 last quarter. Verizon now has $238.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 12.19M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt

ZUMTOBEL AG DORNBIRN ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:ZMTBF) had an increase of 12.61% in short interest. ZMTBF’s SI was 38,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.61% from 34,100 shares previously. It closed at $6.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $290.39 million. It offers a range of services and products, including light management components and systems for applications in professional indoor and outdoor lighting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Lighting and Components.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 5.69% above currents $58.66 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $62 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.