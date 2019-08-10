Excalibur Management Has Upped Verizon (VZ) Stake by $300,015; As Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose, Sunbelt Securities Upped by $305,802 Its Stake

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 1,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42M shares traded or 192.15% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Financial Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 384 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp reported 76,023 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 488,340 shares. Opus Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,000 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,268 shares. Benin Mgmt holds 0.19% or 7,432 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd Co owns 1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 63,526 shares. 837,531 are owned by South Texas Money Mngmt Limited. Somerset Tru Company holds 12,092 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited holds 54,723 shares. 717,188 are owned by Haverford. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 645,030 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 546,504 are held by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Van Eck Assocs reported 89,311 shares stake. Mig Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 37,775 shares to 82,252 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,864 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).