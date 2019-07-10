Excalibur Management Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Holding as Share Price Rose; Burns J W & Co Lowered Deluxe (DLX) Stake by $952,407; Share Value Declined

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 229,709 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.29-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 19.88 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 23/03/2018 – Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data; 11/05/2018 – FB: Facebook looking at “creating its own digital token,” @alexeheath reports over on @cheddar – ! $FB; 04/04/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook has a problem in Asia beyond privacy issues; 20/03/2018 – It will be hard to remove Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook CEO: Management guru Jeff Sonnenfeld; 21/03/2018 – NBC Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica situation presents “a breach of trust between Facebook and the; 11/05/2018 – Alex Heath: FB’s crypto efforts will take years to materialize, sources tell me. But the company doesn’t plan to hold an; 04/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million. Another trade for 15,900 shares valued at $2.39 million was made by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 26.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.4 per share. DLX’s profit will be $69.82 million for 6.45 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

