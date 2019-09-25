Excalibur Management Has Lowered Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Share Value Rose; Quaker Capital Investments Trimmed Reeds (REED) Position by $903,273 as Stock Value Declined

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, down from 21,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $220. About 13.59M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Reeds Inc (REED) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 301,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 390,449 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, down from 691,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Reeds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.90% or $0.0761 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2139. About 154,433 shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

Analysts await Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Reed's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.