Excalibur Management Has Lowered P & G (PG) Position by $420,160; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Rose, National Asset Management Has Lifted by $514,272 Its Holding

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in P & G (PG) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 4,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,581 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 36,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in P & G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,256 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 16,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Investment Gru reported 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fca Tx invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arrow holds 1.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,615 shares. Victory Capital holds 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 212,099 shares. 53,390 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. Indiana Trust & Inv Management holds 1.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,847 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 9,357 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Company reported 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Retirement Planning Group Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 3,349 shares. The New Jersey-based Brave Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Financial Pro Incorporated has 270 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brighton Jones Lc, Washington-based fund reported 12,833 shares. Srb invested 1.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,049 shares. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Coombe Gary A sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86 million was made by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler has 122,007 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 29.49 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Lc has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). James Invest Incorporated owns 34,733 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited stated it has 52,941 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 3,456 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bokf Na reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wedgewood Investors Pa invested in 2.73% or 19,915 shares. North Star stated it has 17,242 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 46,015 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv accumulated 5,882 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.35% or 5.60 million shares. Motco has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,070 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 107,350 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 18,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,342 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI).

