Excalibur Management Has Lowered Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Stake By $544,087; Water Asset Management Has Cut Its Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Holding

Water Asset Management Llc decreased Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) stake by 51.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Asset Management Llc analyzed 250,436 shares as Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS)'s stock rose 17.98%. The Water Asset Management Llc holds 233,364 shares with $2.47M value, down from 483,800 last quarter. Companhia De Saneamento Basi now has $8.27B valuation. The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 2.93 million shares traded or 90.26% up from the average. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500.

Excalibur Management Corp decreased Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) stake by 13.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Excalibur Management Corp analyzed 5,387 shares as Jpmorgan Chase (JPM)'s stock rose 0.73%. The Excalibur Management Corp holds 34,059 shares with $3.45M value, down from 39,446 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase now has $359.98B valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 234,057 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.55B for 11.92 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "JP Morgan creates 'Volfefe Index' to track impact of Trump's tweets – New York Business Journal" on September 09, 2019

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 9.77% above currents $115.4 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $118 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt holds 2.72% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 244,645 shares. Brookmont reported 2.85% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt owns 33,664 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 23,007 shares. Moreover, Leavell Mgmt Inc has 0.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Legacy Capital Prtnrs holds 3,305 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants invested in 4,124 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 23.17M shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru Company invested in 33,917 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Jacobs And Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,401 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs invested in 3,212 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Adage Partners Grp Limited Co invested in 3.80M shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment holds 17,984 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. SBS’s profit will be $152.45M for 13.56 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.