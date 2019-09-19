Excalibur Management Has Lowered Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose; Whittier Trust Co Has Upped Its Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $1.32 Million

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 697 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,678 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.45 million, up from 35,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $11.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1828.78. About 611,134 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, down from 21,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 5.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory invested 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bp Public Llc holds 478,000 shares or 3.5% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Finemark State Bank Tru stated it has 209,976 shares. Ohio-based Shoker Counsel has invested 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glynn Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Drexel Morgan Communications holds 2.43% or 15,957 shares in its portfolio. Amer Registered Investment Advisor reported 3.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Korea Investment Corp invested 3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,459 shares. Iberiabank Corp invested in 1.68% or 77,097 shares. Phocas Financial owns 5,000 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated holds 88,726 shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Company holds 5.8% or 103,038 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Non (ACWX) by 7,147 shares to 211,951 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Consumer Stap (XLP) by 21,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,914 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Discr (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leonard Green & Prtn Lp reported 4,000 shares stake. The Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jfs Wealth Lc invested in 0.33% or 687 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,669 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited owns 16,017 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.32% or 623,586 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com has invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,088 shares. Boston Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,361 shares. Eagle Cap Management Ltd invested in 3,239 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 62,602 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv accumulated 2,671 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 15,214 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 81,655 shares. Hillhouse Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 43,156 shares or 2.61% of the stock.

