Excalibur Management Has Lowered Carlisle Co (CSL) Position by $854,366; Market Valuation Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Llp Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 86,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Carlisle Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $139.35. About 123,913 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 143,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 745,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.83M, down from 889,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 1.40 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. $3.63 million worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN. Shares for $438,615 were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 33,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pzena Investment holds 0.32% or 482,521 shares in its portfolio. Prudential has invested 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,007 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,281 shares. 271,061 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 6,436 shares stake. 562,389 were reported by Invesco Limited. Roundview Ltd Company holds 17,218 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 35,354 shares stake. M&T State Bank reported 5,792 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,984 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 4,165 shares. 15,697 were accumulated by Jefferies Limited Liability Corp.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.37M for 14.58 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlisle Companies: Balance Sheet Check-Up Post Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) CEO Chris Koch on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 13,950 shares to 372,470 shares, valued at $74.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv prices $9B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Forget the banks: Digital Wallet and Virtual ATM Technologies tap an Enormous Underbanked and Underserved Market – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Disappointment in Store for Fiserv (FISV) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pnc Financial Services Gp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Diversified Tru holds 0.1% or 23,312 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stock Yards Bank And Tru Co has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,140 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 42.56 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 45,952 shares. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Covey Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 9,000 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. South State accumulated 99,722 shares. Maverick invested in 3.76% or 3.21M shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cwm Lc holds 0% or 2,200 shares. Forbes J M & Company Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,725 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 32 shares.