Excalibur Management Has Lifted Its Verizon (VZ) Stake by $300,015 as Stock Price Declined; As Epam Systems (EPAM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Decreased Holding

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 13.37M shares traded or 1.30% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 45,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 349,192 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.06 million, down from 394,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $187.65. About 417,145 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The California-based World has invested 0.11% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wasatch invested 1.13% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 400 shares. Atika Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 1.44% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership owns 352,397 shares or 10.84% of their US portfolio. Commerce Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Allen Invest Mgmt Limited has 1,610 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 5,098 shares stake. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Cibc Asset Inc invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99M for 48.36 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB) by 81,125 shares to 391,957 shares, valued at $27.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 59,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman Brock Lc holds 1.72% or 189,148 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 3.36 million shares. Edmp owns 10,186 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 4,654 shares. Miller Inv Mngmt LP accumulated 38,965 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd reported 63,838 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas holds 147,630 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 114 shares. Finemark Comml Bank Tru holds 226,638 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.6% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Papp L Roy And Assoc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Massachusetts-based Boston Rech & Mngmt has invested 1.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co Ny holds 15,731 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. California-based Cornerstone Capital Inc has invested 4.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.