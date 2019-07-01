Excalibur Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Verizon (VZ) by $300,015; As Exelon (EXC) Valuation Rose, Holder Calamos Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $4.27 Million

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.77. About 6.32 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 85,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 723,773 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 809,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 1.84 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature & Invest Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,580 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs accumulated 20,116 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ashford Capital Mngmt holds 0.21% or 24,750 shares. Sit Investment Associate Inc accumulated 680,975 shares. Arvest Bank Division has 367,170 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability reported 382,900 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Lucas Cap accumulated 1.06% or 15,233 shares. Natixis reported 806,505 shares. Palisade Cap Management Nj holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 122,496 shares. Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi invested 2.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Il reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,121 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 234,121 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd invested 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New York-based Burns J W has invested 1.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Services Group Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Blair William Il invested in 0.01% or 40,334 shares. 33,204 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.14% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Welch Gru Lc has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 237,717 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Optimum Advsr holds 12,347 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 262,435 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 3.29M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma has 0.24% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 11.19 million shares. 17,251 were accumulated by Kopp Invest Ltd. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.11% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.08M shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,108 shares stake. Magnetar Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 10,823 shares.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 460,279 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $155.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).