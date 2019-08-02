Excalibur Management Has Increased Verizon (VZ) Position by $300,015; Shares Declined; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Price Declined While Dafna Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $698,100

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 278,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 332,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 293,316 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 10.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P & G (NYSE:PG) by 4,040 shares to 32,581 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 21,500 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Galapagos Nv by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.