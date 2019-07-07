Excalibur Management Has Increased Its Position in Verizon (VZ) as Market Valuation Rose; S Squared Technology Has Lowered Stake in Lendingtree (TREE) as Market Value Rose

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 6,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,242 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 13,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $415.3. About 151,172 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.76 million for 152.68 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2,425 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 9 shares. Congress Asset Co Ma stated it has 0.1% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). First Tru LP reported 14,351 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0% or 258 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 9,688 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 6,565 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 1.34% or 95,099 shares. Rbf Lc has invested 0.04% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Crosspoint Strategies Ltd Liability holds 3.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 4,733 shares. Victory Management invested in 343,010 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,855 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 2,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LendingTree, Inc (TREE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar Tree +4% after JPMorgan upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,387 shares to 34,059 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Change In Reporting Structure Reduces Visibility – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon’s Vestberg presses for C-band spectrum action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 14, 2019.