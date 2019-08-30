Excalibur Management Has Increased Holding in Verizon (VZ); Knighthead Capital Management Decreased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holding as Share Price Rose

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 4.76M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 1.92 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 198,444 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 27,546 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 241,290 shares. Prudential Fin invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kemnay Advisory Ser Inc accumulated 0.23% or 18,509 shares. King Luther Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The New Jersey-based Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Company has invested 1.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cincinnati Indemnity Communication has invested 6.9% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 67,400 shares. 38,543 are owned by Spc Finance. Washington-based Washington Inc has invested 2.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sunbelt invested in 39,148 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Johnson Gru accumulated 37,558 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Beck Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,387 shares to 34,059 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Nwi Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 84,345 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 0% stake. Saba Mgmt Lp invested in 0.21% or 348,770 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 1.73M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Redwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.84% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 1,357 are held by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Stevens Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Raymond James & Associates reported 29,625 shares. Bamco holds 4.04 million shares.

