Excalibur Management Has Decreased Stake in P & G (PG) by $420,160; Westend Advisors Holding In Biogen (BIIB) Was Lifted

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in P & G (PG) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 4,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,581 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 36,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in P & G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 3.27 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 1,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97B, up from 108,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $237.38. About 378,669 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 26,619 shares to 156,275 shares, valued at $36.79 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 11 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.52% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bancorporation Of The West has 12,837 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 115,352 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Knott David M owns 2,498 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 16,774 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,149 shares. Da Davidson & Company invested in 0.09% or 22,559 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 78,596 were accumulated by Sio Capital Ltd Liability. Krensavage Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 180,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey holds 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 176,168 shares. Aldebaran Financial stated it has 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt reported 2.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). M&R owns 29,321 shares. Beacon Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 11,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Private Tru Na accumulated 62,045 shares. Telos Capital Management Incorporated owns 21,477 shares. Beaumont Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Adage Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mngmt invested in 4.92% or 156,895 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 68,763 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co invested in 3.11M shares. Green Square Cap holds 14,084 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Argyle Capital stated it has 28,216 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Lau Assocs owns 35,982 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.29 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.