Excalibur Management Has Decreased Stake in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose; Northcoast Asset Management Raised Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Holding by $18.06 Million

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 161.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 73,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 118,369 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27M, up from 45,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $231.12. About 2.26M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $187.24. About 10.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Just shut down Facebook and other comments; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Irks EU Lawmakers After Dodging Facebook Questions; 24/04/2018 – David McCabe: BREAKING: Facebook shakes up its DC operation after months of controversy.- Former GOP FCC Chairman Kevin Martin; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Says There May Be More Cambridge Analytica-Sized Leaks; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university fought academic at centre of Facebook user data scandal; 23/04/2018 – FB: 99% OF 1Q ISIS,AL-QAEDA ITEMS ACTIONED ON NOT USER REPORTED; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: EU Parliament says Facebook CEO Zuckerberg has agreed to testify on personal data in Brussels; 19/03/2018 – CT. A.G. JEPSEN INITIATED AN INQUIRY ON FB, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S FB.O WHATSAPP TO RAISE MINIMUM AGE IN EUROPE FROM 13 TO 16 AHEAD OF GDPR DATA LAW CHANGE

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 171,246 shares to 23,416 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iq Arb Merger Arbitrage Etf (MNA) by 14,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,864 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots share losses lead Dow’s 116-point fall – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, QQQ, GLD – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock Down 34% With Instagram Ads Set to Boom? – Nasdaq” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 24.13 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.