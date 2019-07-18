Excalibur Management Has Cut Stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by $544,087; As Encana (ECA) Market Valuation Rose, Southport Management Increased by $181.00 Million Its Holding

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 39,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $114.68. About 1.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 5.18 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of stock or 11,659 shares. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Capital Lc reported 452,994 shares stake. Carlson Capital Lp has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Summit Gp Limited reported 7,700 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 14.81 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated invested 0.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 2.58% or 13,480 shares. Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has 1.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,342 shares. 1,078 are owned by Sageworth Trust. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc holds 2.12% or 188,934 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.44% or 533,363 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Liability Company holds 1.73% or 171,132 shares. Moreover, Ally Fincl has 0.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Retirement Of Alabama owns 1.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.47M shares. Westend Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 341,501 shares. Moreover, Fcg Advsr Lc has 0.99% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 29,685 shares.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

