Excalibur Management Has Cut Position in Facebook (FB) by $955,164; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Maintains Position in Irobot Com (IRBT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Irobot Corp Com (IRBT) by 737.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 743,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 844,390 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.38 million, up from 100,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $67.32. About 1.69 million shares traded or 108.77% up from the average. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE HOUSE JUDICIARY CMTE MEETING: FOX; 10/04/2018 – After just about every big privacy hack, people quickly returned to scene of the crime. Facebook will be no exception, @andrewrsorkin writes; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people:; 11/04/2018 – lnstagram to allow users to download their data; 10/04/2018 – It’s one of two Capitol Hill appearances for the Facebook founder and CEO this week; 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a new poll; 02/05/2018 – Jenny Gross: Scoop: Cambridge Analytica and SCL Group shutting down following controversies involving its use of Facebook data,; 26/03/2018 – Tech Among Market’s Biggest Gainers, But Facebook Continues To Drag — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is going abroad; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc Com by 660,282 shares to 46,410 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digi Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:DGII) by 244,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,720 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Limited Spon Adr Each Repr 2 Ord Shs (NYSE:IBN).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

