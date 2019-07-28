Excalibur Management Decreased Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Stake by $544,087; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Rose, Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $322,020

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 39,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80M shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/03/2018 – LPP SA LPPP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 8850 FROM PLN 8640; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Net $8.71B; 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 933 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fayez Sarofim & Communications reported 4.23 million shares. Clal Insur Enterprises Holdings owns 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 275,000 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Invesco Ltd holds 0.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 16.94M shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Deltec Asset Management Lc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Focused Wealth Incorporated has 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,238 shares. Davis Cap Partners Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 250,000 shares. Advisory Rech Incorporated owns 379,816 shares. Sageworth Trust Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,078 shares. Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 21,313 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,400 shares. Cna accumulated 3.63% or 169,264 shares. 721,849 were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of stock. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.