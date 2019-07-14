Excalibur Management Decreased Its Carlisle Co (CSL) Position as Stock Rose; Raging Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Popular (BPOP) as Stock Price Declined

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 12,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45 million, up from 667,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 368,350 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 86,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Carlisle Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 237,529 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 153,000 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $24.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 317,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 797,188 shares, and cut its stake in Everspin Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $494,512 activity. On Wednesday, January 30 SEPULVEDA ELI sold $278,000 worth of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.38 million for 14.16 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

