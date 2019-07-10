Excalibur Management Cut Stake in Facebook (FB) by $955,164; Consolidated Investment Group Decreased Its Prologis (PLD) Holding as Valuation Rose

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $202.15. About 17.07M shares traded or 0.96% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Camb…; 31/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble:; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Currency Devalued Along With User Trust — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – Dow opens more than 250 points lower, Facebook drags tech lower; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER TELLS BRITISH LAWMAKERS THAT CANADIAN FIRM AGGREGATE IQ WORKED ON SOFTWARE WHICH WAS LATER USED TO IDENTIFY REPUBLICAN VOTERS IN U.S. ELECTION; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is currently trying to minimize the fallout from its data scandal; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Role in Data Misuse Sets Off Storms on Two Continents; 05/04/2018 – Due to Demand, Long John Silver’s Brings Back $5 Reel Deal; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $83.08. About 1.52M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.60 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Inv Management Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,539 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp reported 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,822 shares. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas owns 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,070 shares. 77,952 are owned by Jacobs & Ca. Chilton Capital Ltd accumulated 75,618 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Hallmark Incorporated reported 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signature Est And Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,075 shares. Js Ltd Liability owns 7.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 202,000 shares. Df Dent And Com has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kensico Mngmt invested in 2.76% or 840,600 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,912 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation has 1.23 million shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia), a Singapore-based fund reported 7,583 shares. Cannell Peter B And accumulated 0.02% or 3,715 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.19% or 27,559 shares in its portfolio. Millennium holds 357,923 shares. Moreover, Duff Phelps Mngmt Commerce has 1.73% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Quadrant Cap Limited Company invested in 22,615 shares or 0.9% of the stock. 6,165 are owned by Westover Capital Limited Liability Corporation. 1.44 million are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Kcm Invest Advisors stated it has 10,705 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Covington Advsr reported 26,412 shares stake. 4,035 were reported by Usca Ria Lc. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Adelante Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 7.27% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 2.06 million shares. Cincinnati Insur Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 120,617 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Ltd Partnership owns 7,862 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 109 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.