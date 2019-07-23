Excalibur Management Cut Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Position by $544,087; Roanoke Asset Management Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Stake

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 39,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 11.14 million shares traded or 0.69% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT FARE INCREASE COVERS ITS FULL DOMESTIC MARKET: JPMORGAN; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 17/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: JPMorgan launches crypto strategy months after Dimon `fraud’ warning; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 6.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company stated it has 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Strategic invested in 0.29% or 13,964 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Co has 14,696 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Tig Limited Liability Co reported 80,624 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Malaga Cove Capital Limited reported 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4.30 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Intl Invsts has 0.52% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Atlas Browninc owns 4,732 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Tru invested in 6,227 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gibraltar Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 62,144 shares. Selway Asset reported 55,833 shares stake. Moreover, First Personal Finance Serv has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Birch Hill Investment Limited Liability Co invested in 444,097 shares. Blue Chip Prns stated it has 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Canandaigua Fincl Bank Trust has 54,631 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department holds 0.87% or 37,619 shares. Intact Investment invested 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 36,048 shares. Beutel Goodman & Ltd has 645,118 shares. Argi Limited Liability Corporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 13,339 shares. Chilton Investment Communications Limited Liability reported 784,242 shares. Btc Capital Management Inc stated it has 1.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moors & Cabot invested in 167,334 shares. Sterling Inv Management has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 30,569 were accumulated by Farmers Fincl Bank. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited holds 49,824 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested in 5,567 shares or 0.22% of the stock. First Natl reported 1.79% stake.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B.