Excalibur Management Cut Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) as Stock Price Rose; Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered General Electric Co (GE) Position by $22.23 Million

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 39,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $108.5. About 680,636 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Composite PMI: Summary; 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing; 10/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan trader charged with conspiring to fix currency prices; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO to discuss the future of work; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES KARIM BEN REJEB AS CLIENT EXECUTIVE, PARIS: MEMO

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 2.47M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 281,749 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 5.22 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO sees no profit growth at power unit this year; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ FC Rtg To GE Life, GEG; Otlk Stable; 21/05/2018 – U.S. natgas futures ease as LNG exports decline; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Orders $27.4B, Up 10%; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 22/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52B for 11.21 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) by 101,400 shares to 140,300 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,735 shares, and has risen its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (Put).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 15.67 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.