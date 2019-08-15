Excalibur Management Cut Carlisle Co (CSL) Position; Five Star Quality Care Has 0.6 Sentiment

Excalibur Management Corp decreased Carlisle Co (CSL) stake by 8.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as Carlisle Co (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Excalibur Management Corp holds 79,357 shares with $9.73M value, down from 86,360 last quarter. Carlisle Co now has $7.70B valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.58. About 405,208 shares traded or 10.43% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15

Five Star Quality Care Inc (FVE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 12 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 20 cut down and sold equity positions in Five Star Quality Care Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 8.42 million shares, down from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Five Star Quality Care Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 13 Increased: 5 New Position: 7.

The stock increased 8.21% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $0.725. About 64,225 shares traded or 64.56% up from the average. Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) has declined 65.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FVE News: 17/05/2018 – Five Star Senior Living Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results; 21/03/2018 – Five Star Senior Living 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 20/03/2018 Five Star Senior Living Inc. Names Adam D. Portnoy as Managing Director; 15/05/2018 – Five Star Senior Living 1Q Loss $7.95M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Five Star Senior Living Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FVE); 21/03/2018 – RPT-FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $348.3 MLN VS $346.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Five Star Senior Living 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 16/04/2018 – Five Star Senior Living Announces the Completion of Extensive Renovation at Jefferson Manor in Kokomo, Indiana; 21/03/2018 – FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $348.3 MLN VS $346.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Sienna Senior Living Announces Redemption of Extendible Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Five Star Senior Living Inc. for 1.32 million shares. V3 Capital Management L.P. owns 1.89 million shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jbf Capital Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 226,980 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 420,689 shares.

More notable recent Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Five Star Senior Living’s (FVE) CEO Katie Potter on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Five Star Senior Living Inc. Announces Appointment of Margaret Wigglesworth as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Five Star Senior Living Inc. Announces its Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare REIT Watch: Senior Housing Properties A Speculative Bet For Long-Term Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $36.88 million. The Company’s senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities . It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers nursing and healthcare services; and rehabilitation and wellness services.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $128.00M for 15.04 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 38,891 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc reported 6,000 shares. City accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Davenport & Co Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.15% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt Limited reported 1.51% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Jefferies Group Inc Limited owns 15,697 shares. Strs Ohio reported 4,165 shares. Burney reported 3,850 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 95,000 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 11,743 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.06% or 23,637 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 2.63% above currents $139.58 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24. Oppenheimer maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rating on Friday, April 5. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carlisle declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.