Excalibur Management Boosted Its Verizon (VZ) Holding; Select Equity Group LP Has Trimmed Brown & Brown (BRO) Stake

Select Equity Group Lp decreased Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) stake by 0.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp sold 50,354 shares as Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)’s stock rose 14.68%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 9.33M shares with $275.38 billion value, down from 9.38 million last quarter. Brown & Brown Inc now has $9.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 964,717 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M

Excalibur Management Corp increased Verizon (VZ) stake by 5.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Excalibur Management Corp acquired 5,085 shares as Verizon (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Excalibur Management Corp holds 94,055 shares with $5.56M value, up from 88,970 last quarter. Verizon now has $231.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru Co holds 25,790 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 4,654 were accumulated by Winslow Asset Management Incorporated. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aureus Asset Management holds 6,780 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Company Lc has invested 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 191,785 shares stake. Jump Trading Ltd invested in 11,684 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Halsey Associates Ct has 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hl Ltd Liability reported 0.43% stake. Credit Agricole S A holds 3,035 shares. First Bankshares holds 108,402 shares. Provise Management Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 64,778 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 163,300 were reported by Intact Mngmt.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 10.87% above currents $55.92 stock price. Verizon had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 62,124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.02% or 40,899 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Shine Invest Advisory Ser accumulated 1,120 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.02% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Strs Ohio reported 15,695 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Communication owns 7,007 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Atria Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,509 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 1.37M were reported by Charles Schwab. Park Corporation Oh holds 0.26% or 158,058 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 355,236 shares. First Personal Financial Service accumulated 676 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 299,692 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity. $179,806 worth of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was bought by PROCTOR H PALMER JR.

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BRO’s profit will be $106.89 million for 23.30 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Select Equity Group Lp increased Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) stake by 1.74M shares to 4.85 million valued at $169.58B in 2019Q1. It also upped Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) stake by 468,809 shares and now owns 2.48M shares. Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) was raised too.