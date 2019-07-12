Excalibur Management Boosted Its Stake in Verizon (VZ) by $300,015 as Share Price Rose; Bluemountain Capital Management Lowered Its Pulte Group (PHM) Position by $7.59 Million; Stock Rose

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 9.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 73.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 280,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 101,865 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 382,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 2.82 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,387 shares to 34,059 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $231.95M for 9.97 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 193,579 shares to 253,183 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 56,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE).