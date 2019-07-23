Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Both Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.28 N/A 0.80 14.07 UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.80 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Exantas Capital Corp. and UMH Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Exantas Capital Corp. and UMH Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% -2.3% -0.6% UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.85 shows that Exantas Capital Corp. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, UMH Properties Inc.’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Exantas Capital Corp. and UMH Properties Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exantas Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively UMH Properties Inc. has an average target price of $19.5, with potential upside of 51.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.9% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.4% of UMH Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Exantas Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.4% of UMH Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -0.97% 5.15% 3.88% 2.74% 14.58% 12.18% UMH Properties Inc. -0.38% -4.08% -5.93% -0.6% -5.18% 11.23%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. was more bullish than UMH Properties Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Exantas Capital Corp. beats UMH Properties Inc.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.