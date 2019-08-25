Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Both Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 5.91 N/A 0.80 14.01 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 31.57 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Exantas Capital Corp. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.82 beta indicates that Exantas Capital Corp. is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.17 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares and 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Exantas Capital Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Exantas Capital Corp. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.