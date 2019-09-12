Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB)

We are contrasting Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.10 N/A 0.80 14.01 MFA Financial Inc. 25 7.65 N/A 0.67 0.00

Demonstrates Exantas Capital Corp. and MFA Financial Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. MFA Financial Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Exantas Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Exantas Capital Corp. and MFA Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Exantas Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Exantas Capital Corp. beats MFA Financial Inc.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.