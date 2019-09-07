Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 5.96 N/A 0.80 14.01 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 80 4.58 N/A 3.43 23.58

Table 1 demonstrates Exantas Capital Corp. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Exantas Capital Corp. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Exantas Capital Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.82 beta indicates that Exantas Capital Corp. is 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exantas Capital Corp. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 96.8% respectively. Exantas Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Exantas Capital Corp. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.