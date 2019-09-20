Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Both Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.18 N/A 0.80 14.01 Douglas Emmett Inc. 41 8.04 N/A 0.68 59.85

Table 1 demonstrates Exantas Capital Corp. and Douglas Emmett Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Douglas Emmett Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Exantas Capital Corp. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Exantas Capital Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Exantas Capital Corp. and Douglas Emmett Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that Exantas Capital Corp. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Exantas Capital Corp. and Douglas Emmett Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 94.4%. 0.8% are Exantas Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.78% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. was less bullish than Douglas Emmett Inc.

Summary

Douglas Emmett Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.