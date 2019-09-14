Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.13 N/A 0.80 14.01 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 7.02 N/A 1.32 11.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Exantas Capital Corp. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Exantas Capital Corp. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Exantas Capital Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 9% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Exantas Capital Corp.’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has beta of 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Exantas Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.